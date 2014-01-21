Pereira hoping for Sao Paulo success
Alvaro Pereira is hoping to become the latest Uruguayan to make an impact at Sao Paulo, having signed on loan from Inter on Monday.
The 28-year-old agreed an 18-month switch after failing to make an impact since arriving at San Siro from Porto in the 2012 close-season.
And, with one eye on the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Pereira is hoping he can hit the ground running at Morumbi, where his international captain Diego Lugano enjoyed a successful three-year stint before heading to Europe.
Former Uruguay internationals Pablo Forlan, Pedro Rocha and Dario Pereyra also sent time with the club, winning seven state titles and two Serie A crowns between them, with Pereira determined to emulate their achievements.
"It is a great pleasure and a huge challenge to play for Sao Paulo," he said. "I want to keep up the tradition of successful Uruguayan players here.
"It's a dream come true to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world."
Pereira had made just seven appearances in all competitions for Inter this season.
