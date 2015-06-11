Pereira parts company with Olympiacos

Greek champions Olympiacos have parted company with coach Vitor Pereira, the man who led them to a double in the 2014-15 season.

Former Porto boss Pereira spent only six months in charge of the club, having succeeded Michel in January.

He guided the team to Super League and Greek Cup titles, but departs following a reported fall-out with the Olympiacos owner after he was linked with Scottish side Rangers.

A brief statement on Olympiacos' official website confirmed Pereira's departure.

It read: "Olympiacos announces the mutual consent termination of cooperation with the coach Vitoria Pereira."