What are the rules of blind football at the Paralympics?

Blind football is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing sports at this year's Paralympic games in Paris, with coordination and teamwork pushed to the absolute limit.

Unsurprisingly, it is a sport dominated by Brazil who have claimed gold at every single Paralympic games since the sport's introduction at Athens in 2004, while former runners-up Argentina, France and China will all be hoping to end the Brazilian dominance this time round.

Here's a look at the rules of this fascinating sport where silence is key.

Similar to professional football in many ways, blind football is played between two teams of five players on a much smaller pitch surrounded by a wall, making throw ins obsolete.

All outfield players are visually impaired and equipped with blindfolds to ensure complete equality across the field, while only goalkeepers are able to see, providing instruction and comprehension to the rest of the side.

The teams each have two further guides, one stood on the halfway line and one behind the opposition goal in order to maintain an understanding of orientation.

The ball is smaller than a regular football and is equipped with a bell to help aid players locate it, meaning crowds must remain completely silent while a game is underway.

Games are 40 minutes long, split into two halves of 20 minutes with a ten minute break in between.

In the interest of safety, players attempting a tackle must shout 'voy',Spanish for “I’m going” in a nod to the sport's birthplace, while sides must not amass over five fouls in a half, with a penalty being awarded for every foul over the threshold.

Eight teams will compete in this year's tournament, with qualification for the games largely influenced by the Ibsa World games which took place in 2023.

