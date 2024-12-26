Major finals decided on penalties

Italy players celebrate victory on penalties over France in the 2006 World Cup final.

It used to be said that penalties were a lottery. Indeed, some still claim that to be true.

Perhaps it was once, but these days goalkeepers are informed in great detail about the penalty takers they will face and where that player is likely to shoot. Often, the information will be written on a water bottle. So it is definitely not all down to chance.

Shootouts can be cruel, though: for the player who misses, it is a moment he will never be allowed to forget. Yet nobody has come up with a more effective or fairer way to decide an important match. And for the viewer, it is great entertainment.

Here, a look at some of the major finals in men's football that have been decided by penalty shootouts...

Brazil vs Germany (2016 Olympic final)

Brazil players celebrate victory against Germany on penalties in the 2016 Olympic men's football final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a series of unsuccessful attempts in previous Games, Brazil's men finally won gold in men's football at the 2016 Olympics.

In front of their own fans in Rio de Janeiro, Neymar et al sealed a 5-4 shootout win after the match against Germany had ended in a 1-1 draw at the Maracanã.

Arsenal vs Manchester United (2005 FA Cup final)

Arsenal players celebrate victory against Manchester United in the 2005 FA Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2005 FA Cup final was the first in the competition's history to be decided by a penalty shootout.

After a goalless 120 minutes between Arsenal and Manchester United in Cardiff, the Gunners won 5-4 in the shootout. Paul Scholes was the only player to miss, with his spot-kick saved by Jens Lehmann.

Liverpool vs Chelsea (2022 FA Cup final)

Konstantinos Tsimikas celebrates after scoring the winning penalty for Liverpool against Chelsea in the 2022 FA Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea met in both of England's domestic cup finals in 2022, with the Reds coming out on top on penalties both times.

The two finals finished 0-0 after extra time and following an 11-10 shootout win in the League Cup final in February, Jürgen Klopp's side beat the Blues 7-6 in the FA Cup final on penalties as Kostas Tsimikas hit the winning spot-kick. Liverpool also beat West Ham on penalties in the 2006 final after a 3-3 draw at Wembley.

Tottenham vs Anderlecht (1984 UEFA Cup final)

Keith Burkinshaw waves to Tottenham's fans ahead of his last game in charge of the club in May 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham beat Anderlecht on penalties at White Hart Lane to win the UEFA Cup in May 1984.

After a 1-1 draw in Brussels, the two teams tied by the same score again in the second leg in London and with no goals in extra time, the final went to a penalty shootout. Spurs won it 4-3, with back-up goalkeeper Tony Parks saving the decisive spot-kick from Arnór Guðjohnsen. The second leg was manager Keith Burkinshaw's last game in charge as he stepped down due to differences with the Tottenham board.

Villarreal vs Manchester United (2021 Europa League final)

Villarreal players celebrate victory over Manchester United in the 2021 Europa League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a 1-1 draw in normal time, Villarreal versus Manchester United in the 2021 Europa League final went to a penalty shootout.

And it was a dramatic one, with every player on the pitch taking a penalty, including the goalkeepers. Villarreal's Gerónimo Rulli scored his and then saved from United's David De Gea as the Spanish side sealed a first-ever major trophy with an 11-10 shootout success in Gdańsk.

Sevilla vs Roma (2023 Europa League final)

Sevilla's players celebrate victory on penalties against Roma in the 2023 Europa League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sevilla's love affair with the Europa League continued in 2023 with another run to the trophy despite a difficult season in LaLiga.

After a 1-1 draw with Roma in Budapest and a goalless period of extra time, the Andalusians scored all of their penalties in a 4-1 shootout win to claim the trophy for a seventh time. Sevilla also beat Espanyol on penalties in the 2006 final, still the UEFA Cup back then.

Steaua Bucharest vs Barcelona (1986 European Cup final)

Steaua Bucharest goalkeeper Helmut Duckadam makes a save in the 1986 European Cup final against Barcelona. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet to win the European Cup, Barcelona looked to have a great chance heading into the 1986 final against Steaua Bucharest in Seville.

But after a goalless game at the Sánchez Pizjuán, Barça came up against an inspired Helmut Duckadam, with the Romanian goalkeeper saving all four of their penalties in a 2-0 shootout win.

Red Star Belgrade vs Marseille (1991 European Cup final)

Marseille players look dejected following their defeat in the 1991 Champions League final as Red Star Belgrade players celebrate victory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Star Belgrade (Crvena zvezda) and Olympique Marseille drew 0-0 over 120 minutes in the 1991 European Cup final in Bari.

The Serbian side (still Yugoslavian at that time) went on to win the shootout 5-3, scoring all of their penalties as Marseille's Manuel Amoros missed his.

Juventus vs Ajax (1996 Champions League final)

Juventus players celebrate their Champions League final win against Ajax in May 1996. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juventus made it to three Champions League finals in a row between 1996 and 1998, but the Bianconeri won only one of those.

Marcello Lippi's side beat Ajax 4-2 on penalties in the 1996 final in Rome, with the match having finished 1-1 after 120 minutes of action. Juve went on to lose to Borussia Dortmund in the 1997 final and to Real Madrid the following year.

Bayern Munich vs Valencia (2001 Champions League final)

Bayern Munich players celebrate victory on penalties against Valencia in the 2001 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Valencia were beaten in back-to-back Champions League finals in 2000 and 2001, with the second of those defeats particularly painful.

Outclassed in a 3-0 loss to Real Madrid in 2000, Valencia lost 5-4 on penalties to Bayern Munich the following year. The game itself had finished 1-1, with both goals also spot-kicks.

AC Milan vs Juventus (2003 Champions League final)

Andriy Shevchenko celebrates after scoring the winning penalty for AC Milan against Juventus in the 2003 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After AC Milan and Juventus drew 0-0 in a dull Champions League final at Old Trafford in 2003, the winner was decided in a penalty shootout.

The penalties were not top quality, either, with five out of 10 players unable to convert. Dida saved three spot-kicks and Gianluigi Buffon stopped two as Milan edged it 3-2 to claim the trophy for a sixth time.

Liverpool vs AC Milan (2005 Champions League final)

Liverpool players celebrate victory on penalties against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool found themselves 3-0 down at half-time in the 2005 Champions League final and up against an AC Milan back line featuring Paolo Maldini, Jaap Stam and Alessandro Nesta, a comeback seemed improbable.

But goals from Steven Gerrard, Vladimír Šmicer and Xabi Alonso levelled the match at 3-3 and goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek made an incredible double save from Andriy Shevchenko in extra time. The Pole was also the hero in the shootout, saving from Andrea Pirlo and Shevchenko as the Reds pulled off an extraordinary win in Istanbul.

Manchester United vs Chelsea (2008 Champions League final)

Manchester United players celebrate victory on penalties against Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final in Moscow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When John Terry stepped up to take his penalty for Chelsea against Manchester United in the 2008 Champions League final shootout, Sir Alex Ferguson's side looked beaten.

But Terry slipped in the wet conditions and his spot-kick hit the post. That gave United a second chance and the Red Devils went on to win the series 6-5 after Nicolás Anelka's effort was saved by Edwin van der Sar.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich (2012 Champions League final)

Chelsea players celebrate Didier Drogba's winning penalty against Bayern Munich in the shootout in the 2012 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four years after losing on penalties to Manchester United in the 2008 Champions League final, Chelsea beat Bayern Munich in a shootout in the 2012 showpiece.

Bayern were big favourites ahead of the game, which was played in Munich, but the match finished 0-0 after 90 minutes and 1-1 after extra time. Didier Drogba, who had scored a late leveller, went on to net the decisive penalty as well and suspended skipper John Terry donned his full kit to lift the trophy alongside Frank Lampard.

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid (2016 Champions League final)

Real Madrid players celebrate victory on penalties against Atletico Madrid in the 2016 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid beat Atlético Madrid in extra time in the 2014 Champions League final and two years later, the two teams met again in the 2016 showpiece.

After a 1-1 draw at Milan's San Siro, Madrid broke Atleti hearts once again, this time with a 5-3 win on penalties. Juanfran was the only player to miss as Real prevailed in the first of three consecutive Champions League wins under Zinédine Zidane.

Senegal vs Egypt (2021 AFCON final)

Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring the winning penalty for Senegal against Egypt in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Senegal beat Egypt in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final to win the continental competition for the first time in their history.

Sadio Mané saw a first-half penalty saved, but the former Liverpool forward was the hero in the shootout as he hit the winning spot-kick in a 4-2 victory for the Lions of Teranga in Cameroon's capital Yaoundé.

Brazil vs Argentina (2004 Copa América final)

Juan celebrates after scoring the winning penalty for Brazil against Argentina in the 2004 Copa America final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil broke Argentina hearts in the 2004 Copa América final, levelling the match deep in added time at 2-2 through Adriano and going on to win 4-2 on penalties in Lima.

In the semi-finals against Uruguay, Brazil's young team had also come through in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in the Peruvian capital.

Chile vs Argentina (2015 Copa América final)

Chile players celebrate victory on penalties against Argentina in the final of the Copa America in 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite playing at home, Chile were huge underdogs going into the final of the Copa América against Argentina in 2015.

After a goalless 120 minutes in Santiago, Chile prevailed in the penalty shootout, winning the shootout 4-1 as Gonzalo Higuaín fired over and Éver Banega saw his effort saved by Claudio Bravo. It was Chile's first-ever major international football title.

Chile vs Argentina (2016 Copa América Centenario final)

Lionel Messi reacts after missing a penalty for Argentina against Chile in the final of the Copa America Centenario in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A year after their 2015 Copa América final match-up in Santiago, Chile and Argentina met again in the 2016 Copa América Centenario showpiece in New Jersey.

Once again, the game itself finished goalless and Chile went on to win the shootout again – this time by a 4-2 scoreline as Lionel Messi missed his spot-kick and announced his international retirement after the match. He would be back, but it would be five years before he claimed a piece of major silverware with Argentina's senior side.

Czechoslovakia vs West Germany (Euro 1976 final)

Antonin Panenka in action for Czechoslovakia at the European Championship in 1980. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1976 European Championship final was decided on penalties after Czechoslovakia and West Germany drew 2-2 in Belgrade.

In the shootout, Czechoslovakia forward Antonín Panenka produced a moment of history, beating goalkeeper Sepp Maier with a chipped effort down the middle to win the shootout. Maier didn't speak to Panenka for 35 years and the penalty style, which has been copied by some of the world's best players over the years, adopted the name of the Prague-born attacker.

Italy vs England (Euro 2020 final)

Italy's players celebrate victory against England on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 after Bukayo Saka's miss at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

England had home advantage for the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley, but the Three Lions were held to a 1-1 draw by the Azzurri and lost on penalties.

Luke Shaw had given England an early lead, but Leonardo Bonucci levelled in the second half and after a goalless period of extra time, Italy prevailed 3-2 in the shootout as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all failed to convert.

Brazil vs Italy (1994 World Cup final)

Italy's Roberto Baggio bows his head after missing a penalty in the shootout of the 1994 World Cup final as Brazil's players celebrate victory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy finished goalless after 120 minutes and was the first to be decided on penalties.

Brazil won 3-2 in the shootout as Franco Baresi, Daniele Massaro and Roberto Baggio all failed to net. Baggio, like Baresi before him, blasted Italy's final spot-kick over the bar in one of the World Cup's enduring images.

Italy vs France (2006 World Cup final)

Itay players celebrate victory against France on penalties in the 2006 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy and France could not be separated after 120 minutes in the 2006 World Cup final, so it went to penalties.

Zinédine Zidane and Marco Materazzi had scored the goals in normal time, with the France skipper later sent off in extra time for a brutal headbutt on the Italy defender. Italy went on to win 5-3 on penalties, with France's David Trezeguet the only player who failed to convert.