Brazil vs United States live stream: How to watch women's Olympics football final 2024 for free

The USWNT have been in scintillating form at the Olympics. Can they take another Olympic gold?

Looking for a Brazil vs USA live stream? We've got you covered. Olympics coverage is free on 9Now in Australia, CBC Gem in Canada and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to watch women's Olympics football from anywhere.

USA vs Brazil live stream Date: Saturday, August 10

Kick-off: 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT / 1am AEST (Sunday)

FREE STREAMS: 9Now (Australia), CBC Gem (Canada), BBC iPlayer (UK)

The seemingly unstoppable USA look to make it six wins on the bounce to claim this year's Olympic gold medal having stormed to Saturday's final in impressive fashion. Emma Hayes' side has been in imperious form throughout the tournament having already done the double over Germany earlier in the competition.

Brazil, however, are hoping it will be third time lucky following their two silver medals in 2004 and 2008. The eight-time Copa América Femenina winners overcame world champions Spain in the semi-finals in emphatic fashion, winning 4-2.

Watch Brazil vs United States in the US

NBCUniversal has the US rights to Paris 2024 in the US. Olympics coverage will be shared between the company's cable channels, and the Peacock streaming service.

You can subscribe to Peacock Premium for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus will set you back $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

You'll also be able to watch a Brazil vs United States live stream on cable channel USA Network. The match kicks off at 11am ET / 8am PT.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package. USA Network and E! are available on Sling with the Sling Blue package, which costs $40 per month ($20 for the first month).

Free Brazil vs USA live streams

Outside the US there are plenty of places you can watch Brazil vs USWNT live streams – including free options in Australia and Canada.

Australia

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service have the most comprehensive free-to-air Paris 2024 coverage anywhere in the world. You can watch Olympics live streams from almost every session live and on demand through dedicated channels across the network.

Paid subscription service Stan is also covering the Games ad-free, live and on-demand and in 4K resolution.

Canada

Free Olympics coverage is available in Canada courtesy of CBC and its CBC Gem streaming service. (There's also an option to watch without ads if you pay $5.99 a month for CBC's Premium service. The first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.)

You can also watch Olympics live streams via subscription services Sportsnet and TSN.

Watch Brazil vs USA in the UK

You'll be able to watch free Olympics live streams throughout the Games across the BBC's terrestrial channels, the Red Button and the BBC iPlayer streaming service – though you will need a valid TV Licence to tune in.

Unfortunately, the BBC doesn't have full rights to the Olympics, and is limited to broadcasting two streams at any one time. In other words, if Brazil vs USA isn't one of the lucky events chosen you'll need to go elsewhere.

For the most comprehensive service in the UK you'll need to subscribe to Eurosport and Discovery Plus, who are offering 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 streams. Between now and Sunday, August 11 you can take advantage of a special Olympics offer to subscribe to the Discovery Plus Standard plan. This gives you access to all the Olympics action for just £3.99 per month, a massive saving on the usual £6.99. Even better, new customers will be able to enjoy he discounted price for the rest of the year.

Stadium

USA vs Brazil will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Take a look at all of the Olympics stadiums where games have been played across France.