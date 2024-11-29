NEW ISSUE: Rodri exclusive PLUS Emma Hayes, Sven, Sharpe, Skrtel, Savage, Watkins, the world’s best players and Keown answers your questions!

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘January Issue 373’.

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

When Manchester City got in touch and asked whether we fancied interviewing newly-crowned Ballon d’Or winner Rodri in Madrid, we dropped everything, jumped on a plane and flew to the Spanish capital. There were a few obstacles in our way, but overcoming them was worth it when the Premier League and Euro 2024 winner arrived at the serene setting of the Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel, sitting down with us for a chat about his amazing year, trophies and career to date.

It was abundantly clear that the midfielder was very proud of his award – and rightly so – as he made sure he used a special cloth to wipe away any fingerprints on the glistening gold orb. Beyond that though, he was just a normal guy. Polite, friendly, engaging and thoughtful throughout our time with him. A normal guy who just so happens to be a gifted footballer.

Manchester City fans and team-mates alike will be looking forward to Rodri’s comeback, once he’s fully recovered from his ACL injury, and returning to the form that saw him voted the finest player in the world. Once you’ve read our brilliant interview in this issue, I’d urge you to go and watch our tactical chat with Rodri on our YouTube channel. Enjoy the mag.

Rodri: “How I won the Ballon d’Or”

FourFourTwo Issue 373: Rodri exclusive (Image credit: Future)

The Spaniard may not act like a superstar, but his sheer consistency saw him scoop the sport’s greatest individual prize – he tells us why football was ultimately the winner.

Ollie Watkin’s one shot at glory

FourFourTwo Issue 373: Ollie Watkins (Image credit: Future)

Aston Villa’s marksman had barely featured at Euro 2024, but just needed a chance. From Weston-super-Mare to the Westfalenstadion, a career defined by seizing such opportunities was about to reach its peak…

Martin Adam: Euros cult hero

FourFourTwo Issue 373: Martin Adam (Image credit: Future)

Standing 6ft 3in tall with a bushy beard, the target man proved popular across the continent when he emerged from Hungary’s bench in June and is now eyeing a move to England.

Neverkusen to Neverlusen

FourFourTwo Issue 373: Bayer Leverkusen (Image credit: Future)

Before 2024, Bayer Leverkusen were infamous for never having won the Bundesliga – then Xabi Alonso’s men swept to the title unbeaten. Those involved recount the emotional ride…

Emma Hayes: Mission impossible

FourFourTwo Issue 373: Emma Hayes (Image credit: Future)

As if a record seventh WSL title wasn’t enough this year, the managerial maestro followed it with Olympic gold. She admits how her late father’s words set her on a path to the US, which led to a family meeting with a Hollywood great.

The 30 best players in the world

FourFourTwo Issue 373: 30 best players in the world (Image credit: Future)

FFT ranks the standout male stars of 2024, from the defensive rock named after Zorro to the goal machine who matched a long-standing achievement by Paul Jewell.

Sven, Sven, Sven-Goran Eriksson

FourFourTwo Issue 373: Sven (Image credit: Future)

Despite ascending to some of world football’s most pressurised jobs, the Swede always used his Zen manner to his advantage. Months after his passing, we salute a legendary coaching career.

Saudi Arabia: A special report

FourFourTwo Issue 373: Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Future)

FIFA will confirm the country as 2034 World Cup hosts this month, so FFT headed there to learn what it’s like, meet Ivan Toney and watch two of the league’s biggest games, featuring a certain Cristiano Ronaldo…

Martin Keown answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo Issue 373: You Ask The Questions (Image credit: Future)

The former Arsenal and England centre-back on avoiding Highbury’s infamous drinking culture, turning down Manchester United, that incident with Ruud van Nistelrooy and more.

Tactically speaking

FourFourTwo Issue 373: Tactics (Image credit: Future)

Analytical authority Adam Clery stops by to explain why Champions League-winning boss Carlo Ancelotti remains ‘The Don’ after 30 years in the game, and exactly why Manchester United fans should be excited by the arrival of attack-minded Ruben Amorim as manager.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

FourFourTwo Issue 373: Around the Grounds (Image credit: Future)

Oxford United’s globetrotting gaffer Des Buckingham reveals why coming home to lead his boyhood club to the second tier matters…

Caley’s fight to survive: Relegated and docked points, Inverness Caledonian Thistle are hopeful of better days to come.

In Best & Worst, The Wanderer fanzine editor Jonny King casts his mind back to Ceefax strikers, Wembley glory and Tony Adams madness at Wycombe…

Centre mid to centre stage: Jim Whitley spent 13 years as a pro for clubs including Wrexham and Manchester City – now he’s treading the boards.

The savage world of management: From pantomime villain to, er, tactical doyen: Robbie Savage is proving a dab hand in the dugout with Macclesfield.

The Mixer

FourFourTwo Issue 373: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Our pick of the game’s cool clobber showcases David Beckham’s new Predator boot, football sticker wrapping paper, classic Christmas jumpers and Inter’s retro collection.

Upfront

FourFourTwo Issue 373: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Ex-Manchester United, Leeds and England midfielder Lee Sharpe names the games that changed his life, while columnist Jules Breach lists her highlights from the last 12 months.

Try to master our quiz about boiler mascots, Gazza and goals for Africa, then check out My Football where Sky and BBC presenter – and Liverpool fan – Kelly Cates discusses life as Kenny Dalglish’s daughter, Ronnie Whelan’s Coke bubble tips and irking Cristiano Ronaldo.

Back to the drawing board: Manchester United and England both changed bosses in 2024 – illustration royalty David Squires reacted with typical wit.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo Issue 373: Players Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Milan legend Alessandro Costacurta reflects on the Miracle of Istanbul, Jason Euell remembers his intimidating upbringing in Wimbledon’s Crazy Gang and Steve Archibald recalls how he bagged Diego Maradona’s No.10 shirt after swapping Spurs for Barcelona.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo Issue 373: Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

The former Slovakia stopper selects a side littered with Liverpool favourites, anchored by an iconic Mohawk-wearer.

