Olympics 2024: Bayern Munich star Michael Olise SLAMMED for controversial move

By
published

We get that losing is disappointing – but you just don't do this at the Olympics, Michael...

Michael Olise in action for France during the 2024 Olympics football final
Michael Olise in action for France during the 2024 Olympic football final (Image credit: Alamy)

France star Michael Olise has been branded "disrespectful" and told to "grow up" after his reaction to losing the 2024 Olympic football final against Spain.

The 22-year-old forward, who completed a £50m move from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich last month, was a key member of the French U23 side which finished as runners-up at their home Games in Paris. Olise clearly didn't get the memo about what an achievement winning an Olympic silver medal is, though...

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...