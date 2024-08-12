Olympics 2024: Bayern Munich star Michael Olise SLAMMED for controversial move

France star Michael Olise has been branded "disrespectful" and told to "grow up" after his reaction to losing the 2024 Olympic football final against Spain.

The 22-year-old forward, who completed a £50m move from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich last month, was a key member of the French U23 side which finished as runners-up at their home Games in Paris. Olise clearly didn't get the memo about what an achievement winning an Olympic silver medal is, though...

Instead of keeping it around his neck during the presentation ceremony like the rest of his teammates after Les Bleus 5-3 extra-time loss to La Roja, the former Reading man removed his medal. And it's a decision which hasn't gone down well on social media...

Olise scored twice at the 2024 Olympics (Image credit: Alamy)

Nigerian journalist Tunde Young posted on X: "The Olympics is the only place where [runners-up] medals actually mean something in football. He needs to grow up."

It's common to see players take their medals off immediately after being presented with them after losing a major final – but the Olympics are a special case. A gold medal is, of course, the pinnacle, but silvers and bronzes are not to be sniffed it.

Others, meanwhile, have called Olise "disrespectful" for his attitude. Some even went as far as to say his behaviour showed that football shouldn't be part of the Olympics – a stage which numerous athletes dedicate much of their lives to reaching.

Olise has yet to represent France at senior level – he could still change his international allegiance (Image credit: Alamy)

Olise, however, did ultimately seem grateful. He posted a photo of himself during the short time he actually did wear the medal on Instragram, with the caption: "Thanks to all, an experience that will last forever".

Focus for the 2022/23 Crystal Palace Players' Player of the Season – who could yet represent France, England (where he was born), Nigeria or Algeria at international level – now turns to the start of the new German campaign. He could make his Bayern debut in Friday's DFB-Pokal tie away to Ulm.

