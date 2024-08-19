Arsenal icon Thierry Henry in shock resignation, citing personal reasons

Thierry Henry has stepped away from his job with France

Thierry Henry has resigned as France under-21 manager, with a Fédération Française de Football (FFF) statement citing 'personal reasons' for Henry's decision to depart the role.

The former Arsenal forward led France under-23s to an Olympic silver medal on home turf earlier this month, with his side falling to a 5-3 extra time defeat to Spain.

An injury time penalty from Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta had forced the extra half-hour of play, but Rayo Vallecano's Sergio Camello scored a brace in injury time to earn Spain the gold medals.

Henry had been in the post since August last year, having previously also stepped down as Montreal Impact boss for personal reasons in 2021: he had been unable to travel to London to see his children as often has planned because of covid restrictions.

Henry said in an FFF statement: "I would like to thank the FFF and [federation] president Philippe Diallo, who offered me this incredible opportunity.

"Winning the silver medal at the Olympic Games for my country will remain one of the greatest prides of my life. I am incredibly grateful to the Federation, the players, the staff and the supporters who allowed me to live a magical experience."

Thierry Henry scored 228 goals in 377 games in all competitions for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diallo said: "On behalf of the FFF, I would like to thank Thierry Henry for all the work he has accomplished at the head of the youth and Olympic teams.

"We obviously regret this decision because Thierry Henry was able to achieve the objectives that had been set for him by winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, 40 years after the Olympic medal in Los Angeles.

"Having followed him throughout this campaign, I was able to discover his great professionalism, his rigor and his love of the blue jersey. We wish him good luck for the rest of his career."

Henry moved into coaching after hanging up his boots in 2014 and has also had spells with Arsenal under-19s, twice as Belgium assistant manager, and as head coach of Monaco.

