Arsenal icon Thierry Henry in shock resignation, citing personal reasons

By
published

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry has resigned from his post in the French national setup

Thierry Henry looks on during the U23 international friendly match between France U23 and USA U23 at Stade Auguste Bonal on March 25, 2024 in Sochaux Montbeliard, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Thierry Henry has stepped away from his job with France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thierry Henry has resigned as France under-21 manager, with a Fédération Française de Football (FFF) statement citing 'personal reasons' for Henry's decision to depart the role.

The former Arsenal forward led France under-23s to an Olympic silver medal on home turf earlier this month, with his side falling to a 5-3 extra time defeat to Spain.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.