Why do players wear blindfolds during blind football at the Paralympics?
Blind football returns to the Paralympic games this summer
Blind football is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing sports at this year's Paralympic games in Paris, with coordination and teamwork pushed to the absolute limit.
Unsurprisingly, it is a sport dominated by Brazil who have claimed gold at every single Paralympic games since the sport's introduction at Athens in 2004, while former runners-up Argentina, France and China will all be hoping to end the Brazilian dominance this time round.
Here's a look at why all outfield players must wear blindfolds despite being visually impaired.
Why do players wear blindfolds during blind football at the Paralympics?
As per the rules, all outfield players are required to wear a blackout blindfold as only goalkeepers are allowed to see in order to stop shots and give out vital instructions to teammates.
Blindfolds are, in fact, required to establish equality amongst players due to the varying levels of visual impairment permitted for players to take part.
The different types of impairment are split into three sections, B1, B2 and B3.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
- B1 – Totally or almost totally blind; from no perception of light whatsoever up to light perception but inability to recognise the shape of a hand.
- B2 – Partially sighted; able to recognise the shape of a hand up to a level of 2/60 or a field of vision of less than 5 degrees.
- B3 – Partially sighted; visual level from 2/60 to 6/60 or field of view from 5 to 20 degrees
The lack of vision has resulted in a sound making device, often a bell, being placed in the ball to help players keep track of it, forcing the crowd to be completely silent while the match is in-play.
More football stories
England star to pull out of Nations League squad, in big blow to Lee Carsley
Alan Shearer responds to calls for boxing match with Roy Keane
Quiz! Can you name every club playing in Europe this season?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.