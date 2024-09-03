Why do players wear blindfolds during blind football at the Paralympics?

Blind football is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing sports at this year's Paralympic games in Paris, with coordination and teamwork pushed to the absolute limit.

Unsurprisingly, it is a sport dominated by Brazil who have claimed gold at every single Paralympic games since the sport's introduction at Athens in 2004, while former runners-up Argentina, France and China will all be hoping to end the Brazilian dominance this time round.

Here's a look at why all outfield players must wear blindfolds despite being visually impaired.

the Eiffel Tower in Paris with the Olympic logo (Image credit: Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As per the rules, all outfield players are required to wear a blackout blindfold as only goalkeepers are allowed to see in order to stop shots and give out vital instructions to teammates.

Blindfolds are, in fact, required to establish equality amongst players due to the varying levels of visual impairment permitted for players to take part.

The different types of impairment are split into three sections, B1, B2 and B3.

The Nice Stadium with the Olympics logo (Image credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

B1 – Totally or almost totally blind; from no perception of light whatsoever up to light perception but inability to recognise the shape of a hand.

B2 – Partially sighted; able to recognise the shape of a hand up to a level of 2/60 or a field of vision of less than 5 degrees.

B3 – Partially sighted; visual level from 2/60 to 6/60 or field of view from 5 to 20 degrees

The lack of vision has resulted in a sound making device, often a bell, being placed in the ball to help players keep track of it, forcing the crowd to be completely silent while the match is in-play.

England star to pull out of Nations League squad, in big blow to Lee Carsley

Alan Shearer responds to calls for boxing match with Roy Keane

Quiz! Can you name every club playing in Europe this season?