Who is Emma Hayes? Everything you need to know about the USWNT manager

Emma Hayes won gold with the US at the 2024 Olympics

Emma Hayes’ final game in charge of Chelsea fittingly saw her team win the Women’s Super League – the league she had dominated for much of the previous decade.

Not only did she win the WSL title but it was the fifth consecutive season Hayes had lifted the trophy with the Blues.

She took over as USWNT boss following lifting the silverware but what else did she win at Chelsea and what has she won since leaving? Here are some things you should know about her.

Emma Hayes: Her managerial career so far

Emma Hayes won multiple trophies as Chelsea boss

Hayes' first managerial position was at Long Island Lady Riders from 2001 to 2003. She then took charge of Iona College from 2003 to 2005 before taking on a position as Arsenal's assistant coach from 2005-2008.

She helped the side become the only English women's club to win the Champions League when the Gunners won the tournament in 2007. That season Arsenal won the quadruple.

Emma Hayes led Chelsea to the Women's Champions League final in the 2020/21 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayes’ return to the States in 2008 to coach the Chicago Red Stars.

Like every top manager, she had to endure a learning curve – Hayes was sacked from her job with the Red Stars in 2010. Two years later her career transformed when she was appointed manager of Chelsea – who at the time had never won the WSL.

Within two seasons Chelsea were title contenders, only missing out on the title by the barest of margins on the final day of the 2014 season when pipped by Liverpool.

But Hayes ensured her side would come back stronger.

Key signings including future England stars Millie Bright and Fran Kirby, as well as Gemma Davison helped build a title winning formula – Chelsea finishing two points clear of Manchester City for Hayes’ maiden league crown in 2015.

It would kickstart an era of dominance, with the Blues winning six further league titles, five FA Cups and two League Cups over the next eight years.

After 12 years at the Blues, Hayes decided to step down and take one of the best positions in women's football - USWNT head coach.

Her first tournament in charge was the 2024 Paris Olympics. Hayes led the team to a gold medal.