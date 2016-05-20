Pereira takes aim at Van Gaal over broken promises

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira says Louis van Gaal broke promises over his first-team involvement this season.

The 20-year-old Brazilian opened his United account in their 3-0 League Cup victory against Ipswich Town in September but failed to build on his early-season breakthrough, featuring in just 80 minutes of Premier League football throughout another season of underachievement at Old Trafford.

And the Belgian-born playmaker, who made his professional debut in United's humiliating 4-0 defeat to MK Dons in Van Gaal's third game in charge, claims his under-fire manager refused his demands of a temporary exit in the mid-season transfer window.

"I wanted to be loaned out in January in order to play more and to keep developing myself, but Van Gaal told me that he did not want me to be loaned out," Pereira told Goal.

"He told me to stay in Manchester because he would use me and that I would play.

"I told him that was fine, and that if I could stay and play then I would. He did not let me leave. I took the decision and now I'm training, doing my job and waiting for him to fulfil his word."

Pereira signed a contract to stay at Old Trafford until 2018 last May after being heavily linked with a switch to Juventus and a reunion with fellow United graduate Paul Pogba, who left the Red Devils due to a lack of first-team opportunities in 2012.

Pereira, named United's Under-21 Player of the Year in 2014-15, has been included in Brazil's Olympic squad for Rio 2016, despite his first-team struggles at club level.