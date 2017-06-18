Perez to remain Madrid president until 2021

Florentino Perez will remain Real Madrid president until 2021 after no candidates ran against him.

Perez, who first held the position in 2000, won uncontested, the Spanish and European champions announced on Monday.

The 70-year-old has overseen a period of continued success at Madrid, who claimed their third Champions League in four seasons in 2016-17.

Zinedine Zidane's men also clinched LaLiga for the first time since 2012.

Having brought in the era of the Galacticos in Madrid, Perez and the club could continue that approach by adding Monaco star Kylian Mbappe this off-season.

However, speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to intensify, with reports the star wants to leave Spain.