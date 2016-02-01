Perez signs new Newcastle United deal

Ayoze Perez has signed a new five-and-a-half-year deal with Newcastle United, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old has impressed at St James' Park since arriving from Tenerife in June 2014, scoring 12 times in 63 appearances in all competitions.

"It's a special day for me, a big day for me," Perez told Newcastle's official website.

"The truth is I'm really happy here, so it's a good thing for me - and I hope it's the same for the Geordie family.

"Newcastle gave me everything and I'm really pleased to sign this new contract."

Manager Steve McClaren is confident Perez can form part of an encouraging future for Newcastle, adding: "I am delighted that Ayoze has signed a new deal.

"He is a very good player with huge potential and someone we believe has a very big future at Newcastle United.

"We are building this club for the long-term and Ayoze is a very important part of that."

News of Perez's new deal came after Newcastle announced they had signed striker Seydou Doumbia on loan from Roma until the end of the season.

McClaren's side have been one of the busiest during the January transfer window, having already completed deals for Henri Saivet, Jonjo Shelvey and Andros Townsend.