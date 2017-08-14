Perez's agent hopes for striker's Deportivo return
It has been a frustrating time at Arsenal for Lucas Perez, but a return to Deportivo La Coruna could spell an end to that.
Lucas Perez could yet secure a return to Deportivo La Coruna, according to the Arsenal striker's agent.
The Spaniard has failed to impress since completing a £12.7million move to the club from Depor last August, featuring in only 11 Premier League games and scoring once.
A £10.9m transfer back to the Riazor is on the cards, but the two clubs are yet to agree terms, leaving Lucas - excluded from Arsenal's squad for the 4-3 opening-night win over Leicester City - in limbo.
The 28-year-old's representative Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle told Sky Sports: "I think the £10.9million that Deportivo La Coruna have offered Arsenal is a great deal. Deportivo received £12.7million when they sold him to them last summer.
"They are giving everything to make this transfer possible. Lucas wants to play but he has a contract with Arsenal. I am hopeful an agreement can be reached."
Pepe Mel's Depor started their LaLiga campaign with Sunday's visit of champions Real Madrid.
