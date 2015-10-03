Perfect time to face Barca - Emery

Sevilla coach Unai Emery believes there is no better time to face La Liga champions Barcelona.

Barca were beaten 4-1 by Celta Vigo before producing two lacklustre performances to record wins over Las Palmas and Bayer Leverkusen.

And ahead of the meeting in Sevilla, former Valencia coach Emery is confident the Europa League holders are prepared for the test.

"We are excited to face Barcelona and be challenged with the difficulties of a great team with great players in our own stadium," he said.

"The players are conscientious and ready to go. They have told us their desires and tomorrow at the Sanchez Pizjuan is the ideal scenario to demonstrate such motivation by giving joy to the fans."

Following Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Juventus, Emery said his attention had solely been focused on the threat of Luis Enrique's side.

"As a coach I think positively on what to do at all times," he said.

"Tomorrow's game occupies all my thoughts and all my time. I do not get distracted by outside work or situations that might make me not put all my energy into game situations. In my head I have nothing but work and the players insist they want to show it."