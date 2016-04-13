Perin confirmed to miss Euro 2016 after surgery

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin will miss Euro 2016 after undergoing successful surgery on a knee injury.

Perin, whose injury was initially revealed on Tuesday, is behind Gianluigi Buffon and Salvatore Sirigu in the national team pecking order, although he was expected to travel to France as third choice.

The 23-year-old has now undergone treatment on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, but faces a recovery time of five to six months.

Perin, who went to the 2014 World Cup, made his international debut in a 1-0 friendly victory over Albania in November of the same year.

Italy begin Group E against Belgium on June 13, before taking on Sweden and Republic of Ireland.