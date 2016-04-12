Perin set to miss Euro 2016

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin is set to miss Italy's Euro 2016 campaign as he requires surgery on a knee injury.

Perin is behind Gianluigi Buffon and Salvatore Sirigu in the national team pecking order, but was expected to travel to France as third choice.

"Genoa communicate that the medical exams on Mattia Perin revealed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament with implications for the meniscus of the right knee," read a club statement.

"Tomorrow, on Wednesday April 13, Perin will be operated by Professor Pier Paolo Mariani at the Villa Stuart clinic."

Perin, who went to the 2014 World Cup, made his international debut in a 1-0 friendly victory over Albania in November of the same year.

Italy begin Group E against Belgium on June 13, before taking on Sweden and Republic of Ireland.