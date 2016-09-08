Perisic: Late coaching change explains Inter's poor start

Inter midfielder Ivan Perisic accepts it has been a "disappointing" start to the club's Serie A campaign, but believes the late change of coach before the season has had an impact.

Roberto Mancini was replaced by Frank de Boer just two weeks before Inter's first match and they have taken only one point from their opening two fixtures.

Defeat at Chievo was followed by a home draw against Palermo, with Perisic hoping for a better result when his side travel to newly-promoted Pescara on Sunday.

"It has been an absolutely disappointing start to the season, which was really not what we expected," Perisic told Sky Sport Italia.

"We have several new players, a new coach, so I think things will get better with time. It wasn't easy for Frank de Boer to prepare for the season in just two weeks.

"We have to do better and start winning. The first game with Chievo did not go well, while we had chances to score against Palermo, but only put the ball in the net once.

"Now we've got to win against Pescara, that is the only thing that counts. We have to do everything to bring the three points home to Milan."