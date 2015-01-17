Perrin coy on China's Asian Cup chances

China coach Alain Perrin has moved to play down his side's prospects of winning the Asian Cup for the first time in spite of their unbeaten start to the competition.

Perrin's team have already sealed a place in the quarter-finals of the competition following victories over Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

Those results have already secured top spot for China and a meeting with hosts Australia in the next round.

However, Frenchman Perrin does not believe his side are in with a chance of lifting the trophy.

"I think our team are not the best at this tournament," Perrin said. "But even although we are not the best we will challenge and try to beat our opponents.

"Before we came here to play in the tournament somebody asked me what was my target and I told him my target was to win the first match.

"So for me the most important thing is to focus on the next match. For the trophy, the final match is far away."