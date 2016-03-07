Perth Glory 2 Newcastle Jets 0: Keogh and Sandor seal victory

Perth Glory moved up to sixth in the A-League by continuing their winning streak against Newcastle Jets with a 2-0 victory.

Former Republic of Ireland forward Andy Keogh headed home Aryn Williams' cross to open the scoring in the 37th minute at nib Stadium.

Gyorgy Sandor doubled Perth's advantage within a minute of the restart and the Jets' hopes of a comeback were effectively quashed when defender Daniel Mullen collected his second booking for a crude body check on Chris Harold before the hour.

Perth are now undefeated in 13 matches against Newcastle, winning the past nine in all competitions over opponents who are now five points behind them in eighth position.