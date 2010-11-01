Peru: Manco butt of abuse from fans

PERU

Manco was insulted and had objects thrown at him by Sport Boys fans as he walked to the bench for his team Juan Aurich's away match in the Lima port district of Callao.

He, Schalke 04 striker Jefferson Farfan and defender John Galliquio made an unauthorised sortie to a casino in Panama City after Peru had lost a friendly 1-0 to the Central American country in mid-October.

Peruvian fans appear to have had enough of the often wayward behaviour of players in the national team that finished bottom of the South American qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup.

In an effort to qualify for their first finals since 1982, Peru appointed experienced Uruguayan coach Sergio Markarian for the World Cup cycle to Brazil 2014.

Markarian has said he will never pick Farfan, who has a history of indiscipline, again although the Peruvian Football Federation has so far not sanctioned the striker, one of Peru's most gifted players, or Manco and Galliquio.

URUGUAY

Juan Ramon Carrasco's Nacional came from a goal down at half-time to crush his former team River Plate 6-1 in the Apertura championship.

River, playing the passing game instilled in them by Carrasco between 2007 and earlier this year, were dominant in the first half and changed ends 1-0 up.

Nacional hit them for six in the second half with long balls, high balls, errors by the River goalkeeper and fine finishing from Santiago "Morro" Garcia, whose two goals took his tally to six in three matches.

But hard-to-please Carrasco told reporters: "I'm going away unhappy."

Perhaps he felt sad to humiliate players he got close in his three years at River or at the fact that his second-half tactics were not entirely in keeping with the passing game he preaches.

COLOMBIA

The number of sides that have qualified for the eight-team final phase of the Clausura championship with two games to spare rose to five.

Atletico Huila, who crushed Boyaca Chico 4-0, have joined Deportes Tolima, Independiente Santa Fe, Once Caldas and Atletico Nacional.

CHILE

Defending champions Colo Colo, down to 10 men for 38 minutes after the dismissal of midfielder Rodrigo Melendez, had their lead cut to five points in a 0-0 draw against Huachipato.

Universidad de Chile, beaten 2-0 at Universidad de Concepcion and now in third seven points off the pace with five matches to go, must win next weekend's top Chilean "clasico" against Colo Colo to maintain their slim title hopes.

PARAGUAY

Cerro Porteno's 1-1 draw with 10-man Olimpia in the big Asuncion derby left them four points adrift in second place behind Libertad.

Striker Roberto Nanni netted Cerro Porteno's penalty equaliser after his fellow Argentine, Olimpia defender Mariano Uglessich, was sent off for a professional foul.