Peru will attack us - Venezuela coach Sanvicente

Venezuela coach Noel Sanvicente predicted Peru would attack his side more than they did Brazil, when they go head-to-head at the Copa America on Thursday.

Sanvicente's Group C leaders can secure progression to the quarter-finals with victory over Ricardo Gareca's men, after opening their Chile campaign with a shock victory over Colombia.

Venezuela, though, have to be wary Peru will show less respect to their opponent than they did the World Cup semi-finalists.

"Peru need to win to get back into the Copa and we must win to take the pressure off when we face Brazil in our final match," Sanvicente told a news conference.

"They are not going to respect us as much as they did Dunga's team, and they can play well as they have very experienced players.

"Except Argentina and Brazil, who have many individual stars, every team can beat everyone else in South America."

Venezuela captain Tomas Rincon said he and his fellow midfielders will be wary of Peru's speed on the break.

"Peru have some very interesting players in the middle," he told reporters.

"Against Colombia we played a great game, but the Peruvians are very quick and dynamic so we must be vigilant."

Peru coach Gareca said he hopes his ideas can be implemented by the team, despite having only been in the technical area four times.

"All games are difficult to negotiate, and Venezuela will not be taking it easy because they have taken three points against Colombia. They are going out to win the game too," the Argentine said.

"There is still a long way to go, and while this will only be the fifth game since I took over I have some hope that we will be able to play as I would like us to play."