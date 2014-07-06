Peru Wrap: Juan Aurich hit Sport Huancayo for six

Roberto Mosquera's men had six individual goal scorers as they crushed second-bottom Sport Huancayo at the Estadio Elias Aguirre on Saturday.

Christian Ramos, Hernan Rengifo, Junior Viza, Oscar Vilchez, Rodrigo Cuba and German Pacheco all found the back of the net to lift Juan Aurich to 10 points and fourth position in the table - just one point adrift of Melgar and Universitario, who both drew.

Melgar surrendered a lead twice as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to UTC Cajamarca, while Universitario played out a goalless stalemate with Union Comercio.

Juan Aurich were left frustrated against Alianza Lima last week after - settling for a point away from home - but they had no such trouble in their clash with Sport Huancayo.

Ramos put the hosts' ahead in the 16th minute with a bullet header from a free-kick, before Rengifo and Viza both scored in the space of four minutes approaching the half-time interval.

Vilchez put Juan Aurich four goals ahead seven minutes into the second half after poking the ball beyond on-rushing goalkeeper Michael Sotillo.

Cuba got in on the action five minutes later, nodding home from a corner before Pacheco completed the demolition in the 78th minute.

Cesar Vallejo and Inti Gas have also collected 10 points from their opening five games after recording respective wins on the weekend.

Franco Navarro's Cesar Vallejo accounted for Leon de Huanuco 3-1 courtesy of Luis Cardoza's brace on Saturday, while Inti Gas defeated basement club Los Caimanes 2-1 on Sunday.

In other results, quick-fire goals from Ramon Rodriguez and Alfredo Ramua lifted Real Garcilaso to a 2-1 win over Sporting Cristal on Saturday in a match that saw both teams reduced to 10 men.

Universidad San Martin were beaten 1-0 by visiting Cienciano and San Simon overcame Alianza Lima by the same scoreline.