Is Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Live streams, preview and more for Premier League clash

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool

Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest as both sides go in search of a vital three points at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Crystal Palace vs Notts Forest key information • Date: Sunday, 24 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Oliver Glasner was left feeling disappointed that his side was robbed of an opening-day success at Chelsea, after Eberechi Eze's free-kick was ruled out after a VAR intervention.

That could be the last time Eagles fans see their attacking playmaker in a Palace shirt, too, with the England international closing in on a switch to Arsenal.

Forest began their campaign with a brilliant 3-1 home win over a depleted Brentford side. Chris Wood picked up from where he left off last season by scoring twice, with new summer arrival Dan Ndoye grabbing the other.

FourFourTwo has all the details you need on live streams to watch Palace vs Forest online and on TV, from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Palace vs Forest in the UK?

Crystal Palace's clash with Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live and in full by Sky Sports.

Sky Sports subscribers will find the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with streaming via the Sky app. Those new to Sky can take out a full TV and streaming package for £35 per month, or stream Sky Sports channels through NowTV on a flexible £34.99 per month plan.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest in the US

In the USA, Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest will be live streamed on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

In the USA, Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest will be live streamed on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Notts Forest in Australia

Premier League fans down under can watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.

Premier League fans down under can watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.

Can I watch Palace vs Forest for free?

You can watch Palace vs Forest for free on Idman TV Azerbaijan. Coverage on the Azerbaijani state broadcaster's website is geo-restricted.

There are no other dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game.

NordVPN is fast, affordable, and, most importantly, secure, with its various encryption systems designed to keep you safe when out in public, and allowing you to stream whatever you want, whenever you want, wherever you want.

Crystal Palace vs Notts Forest: Premier League preview

The Eagles are navigating through what could turn out to be a turbulent summer if two big exits are confirmed before the end of the window.

As mentioned, key midfielder Eze looks to be heading to the Emirates Stadium, despite having snubbed Tottenham's earlier advances just hours prior.

The former QPR man has enjoyed a cataclysmic career since moving to Selhurst Park in 2020, but looks set to rejoin the club he left as a 13-year-old.

There is also continuing talk that club captain Guehi leaves for Liverpool, which would compound Glasner's woes and further needs for reinvestment in the final 10 days of the window.

Despite all that, Palace still have European football to play this season and there opening-day draw at Chelsea left fans pleasantly surprised as to what can be achieved.

For Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo's men seem to have plugged gaps well after Anthony Elanga's exit, but time will tell how they fare with the burden of European football to contend with.

Forest have been promoted to the Europa League at Crystal Palace's expense, after Palace were docked a place in the competition due to UEFA's multi-club ownership rules involving John Textor.

That leaves an added edge to Sunday's clash in the capital, with some reports suggesting extra police have already been summoned for the contest.

Our man to watch is certainly Gibbs White, with the former Wolves man a key metronome to Forest's midfield play and if on song, his contagious energy is hard to match.

Crystal Palace vs Notts Forest: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Palace could feel the effects of Eze's departure, especially with Forest's full-force manta in attacking areas. Morgan Gibbs White vs Adam Wharton will be an interesting midfield battle, but we fancy the Tricky Tress on this occasion.