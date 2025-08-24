Is Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Live streams, preview and more for Premier League clash
Palace host Forest at Selhurst Park on MD2 in the Premier League – here's how to watch
Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest as both sides go in search of a vital three points at Selhurst Park on Sunday.
• Date: Sunday, 24 August 2025
• Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET
• Venue: Selhurst Park, London
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Oliver Glasner was left feeling disappointed that his side was robbed of an opening-day success at Chelsea, after Eberechi Eze's free-kick was ruled out after a VAR intervention.
That could be the last time Eagles fans see their attacking playmaker in a Palace shirt, too, with the England international closing in on a switch to Arsenal.
Forest began their campaign with a brilliant 3-1 home win over a depleted Brentford side. Chris Wood picked up from where he left off last season by scoring twice, with new summer arrival Dan Ndoye grabbing the other.
FourFourTwo has all the details you need on live streams to watch Palace vs Forest online and on TV, from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch Palace vs Forest in the UK?
Crystal Palace's clash with Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live and in full by Sky Sports.
Sky Sports subscribers will find the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with streaming via the Sky app. Those new to Sky can take out a full TV and streaming package for £35 per month, or stream Sky Sports channels through NowTV on a flexible £34.99 per month plan.
Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest in the US
In the USA, Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest will be live streamed on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.
Peacock has had a price rise ahead of the new season, but with half of all Premier League games streaming live, it's still a decent investment for soccer fans, with plenty of content beyond that, too. $10.99 is the new monthly starting price.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Notts Forest in Australia
Premier League fans down under can watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.
Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.
Can I watch Palace vs Forest for free?
You can watch Palace vs Forest for free on Idman TV Azerbaijan. Coverage on the Azerbaijani state broadcaster's website is geo-restricted.
There are no other dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game.
Watch Crystal Palace vs Notts Forest from anywhere
If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.
A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.
Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.
NordVPN is fast, affordable, and, most importantly, secure, with its various encryption systems designed to keep you safe when out in public, and allowing you to stream whatever you want, whenever you want, wherever you want.
Crystal Palace vs Notts Forest: Premier League preview
The Eagles are navigating through what could turn out to be a turbulent summer if two big exits are confirmed before the end of the window.
As mentioned, key midfielder Eze looks to be heading to the Emirates Stadium, despite having snubbed Tottenham's earlier advances just hours prior.
The former QPR man has enjoyed a cataclysmic career since moving to Selhurst Park in 2020, but looks set to rejoin the club he left as a 13-year-old.
There is also continuing talk that club captain Guehi leaves for Liverpool, which would compound Glasner's woes and further needs for reinvestment in the final 10 days of the window.
Despite all that, Palace still have European football to play this season and there opening-day draw at Chelsea left fans pleasantly surprised as to what can be achieved.
For Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo's men seem to have plugged gaps well after Anthony Elanga's exit, but time will tell how they fare with the burden of European football to contend with.
Forest have been promoted to the Europa League at Crystal Palace's expense, after Palace were docked a place in the competition due to UEFA's multi-club ownership rules involving John Textor.
That leaves an added edge to Sunday's clash in the capital, with some reports suggesting extra police have already been summoned for the contest.
Our man to watch is certainly Gibbs White, with the former Wolves man a key metronome to Forest's midfield play and if on song, his contagious energy is hard to match.
Crystal Palace vs Notts Forest: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Crystal Palace 1-2 Nottingham Forest
Palace could feel the effects of Eze's departure, especially with Forest's full-force manta in attacking areas. Morgan Gibbs White vs Adam Wharton will be an interesting midfield battle, but we fancy the Tricky Tress on this occasion.
