Watch Everton vs Brighton: Live streams, TV details for Toffees' first game at Hill Dickinson Stadium

Watch Everton vs Brighton as David Moyes and the Toffees welcome Premier League football to their brand new stadium.

Everton vs Brighton key information • Date: Sunday, 24 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET • Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

For Everton, the end of last season was all about Goodison Park. With the club's Premier League status secure there was room for sentiment. Everton said goodbye. Now, it's hello time.

The first league visitors to the Hill Dickinson Stadium will be Brighton & Hove Albion, who know a thing or two about moving home themselves. After a defeat and a draw respectively on opening weekend, Everton and the Seagulls will be desperate to leave their mark on a historic day.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need on live streams and channels to watch Everton vs Brighton online, on TV, and anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Everton vs Brighton in the UK?

Brighton's visit to Everton will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports.

It's a 2:00pm kick-off and Sky Sports' coverage will be live on Sky Sports Main Event with commentary from Gary Weaver.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Everton vs Brighton in the US

In the USA, Everton vs Brighton will be broadcast by USA Network, which is available via a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Everton vs Brighton in Australia

Premier League fans down under can watch Everton vs Brighton through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch Everton vs Brighton from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Everton vs Brighton. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal On top of being outstanding at unblocking streaming services, NordVPN is fast, has top-level security features and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Throw in a knock-down price and over 5,000 servers across 60 countries and it's a no-brainer.

Everton vs Brighton: Premier League preview

Everton and Brighton picked up a single point between them on the first weekend of the Premier League season. Brighton suffered a late equalising goal against Fulham, while the Leeds United penalty that beat Everton has been hotly debated.

The Toffees were within a handball of a clean sheet against Leeds on Monday. Moyes partnered Michael Keane with James Tarkowski at the back in the absence of injured centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, and is likely to have to do so again.

They moved to increase their creativity in the transfer market over the summer, signing Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Beto got the nod at centre-forward ahead of Thierno Barry.

Whether that new creative edge will get a chance to slice up Premier League opposition this season is likely to be unclear to viewers of Monday's match at Elland Road but the first home game has a whole different set of expectations.

Fabian Hurzeler and Brighton won't be shy about trying to give the home team a big ol' bloody nose. They got bopped late on against Fulham but Hurzeler has the weapons to take it out on Everton if Brighton have a good night.

The Seagulls have quietly been very busy in the transfer market and an intriguing group of newcomers is spearheaded by Maxim De Cuyper, who moved to the south coast from Club Brugge.

Charalampos Kostoulas came in from Olympiacos with many other clubs interested and is being eased towards match fitness, so Brighton started with the familiar Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma, Matt O'Riley and Yankuba Minteh against the Cottagers.

Both teams won their away fixture in Everton and Brighton's Premier League meetings last season.

Everton vs Brighton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 1-1 Brighton

Both teams have brought in players who can win matches but their willingness and ability to use those players to full effect remain to be seen. Score draw.