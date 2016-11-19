Pescara win as vital as beating Napoli, says Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri insists it is important Juventus win every game, no matter the identity of their opponents.

The champions beat Pescara 3-0 on Saturday to move seven points clear at the top of Serie A, with second-placed Roma to play their game in hand against Atalanta on Sunday.

Pescara have won just one of their opening 13 league games and mustered a solitary shot on target at Juventus Stadium, but Allegri was adamant that every victory will be vital if they are to claim a sixth title in a row.

"The three points today were worth the same as the three points against Napoli or as the three points we did not get against AC Milan," he told Mediaset Premium.

"Tonight it was important to win. Pescara have always made started games well and, even today, put us in trouble a couple of times, then the defence was unlocked and we won 3-0.

"But we do not talk about escaping [title rivals at the top] - Roma must play, AC Milan as well."

Allegri's side travel to Spain to face Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday.