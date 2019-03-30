Arsenal keen for Petr Cech to stay as a coach – but he wants to join this club instead

Arsenal have offered Petr Cech the chance to stay at the club as a coach, according to The Sun.

The goalkeeper will retire at the end of the season but Unai Emery is keen to keep him around in a coaching capacity.

However, Arsenal fear that Cech will reject their offer and re-join former club Chelsea instead.

The 36-year-old is currently taking his coaching badges but is yet to decide what he will do after hanging up his gloves.

But having made 494 appearances and won 13 major trophies at Stamford Bridge, Cech reportedly favours a return to Chelsea over a new role at the Emirates Stadium.

The Czech shot-stopper lost his position as Arsenal’s No.1 earlier this season and then announced his intention to retire in January.

Emery’s side, who are currently fourth in the Premier League, face Newcastle on Monday.

