PFA guarded on Johnson support

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) is staying kept tight-lipped on any support they may be providing to Sunderland winger Adam Johnson after he was charged over sexual activity with a teenage girl.

Johnson was charged with three offences of sexual activity with a child under 16 years old, plus one offence of grooming on Thursday, having originally been arrested in March.

It remains unclear if Johnson will remain part of Sunderland's plans for the remainder of the season, having recently returned following an initial suspension in the wake of his arrest.

While a PFA statement released on Friday acknowledged a desire for Johnson to receive equal treatment from the courts, they have declined to reveal their stance towards assisting the player in his legal proceedings.

The statement read: "Given that this is an ongoing legal matter it would not be appropriate to comment specifically on the case, however we would emphasise that just like any other individual, Adam is entitled to a fair hearing.

"We are not in a position to make any further comment."

Johnson is due to appear at Peterlee magistrates court on May 20, four days before Sunderland's final game of the Premier League season.