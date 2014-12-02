PFA working with clubs after Balotelli incident

Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli faces a Football Association (FA) investigation after posting an image on Instagram of computer game character Super Mario accompanied by potentially offensive language.

The Italian has since deleted the post and apologised, but the PFA says it emphasises the need for improved awareness among players.

"The situation regarding Mario Balotelli's Instagram post reinforces the need for continued education and highlights how vigilant players need to be in all of their dealings with social media," read a PFA statement.

"We strongly condemn all discriminatory language used in any context.

"We are working with clubs and the FA to ensure players are aware of the impact of inappropriate and unacceptable language regardless of the forum.

"Our club meetings and Senior Player Diversity Programmes serve to educate and inform our members in the areas of equality and diversity with a strong emphasis on the misuse of language.

"The matter is now with The FA for investigation under a disciplinary system that the PFA has approved in conjunction with all the other football stakeholders."