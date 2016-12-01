Phelan hopeful on Hernandez and Maloney for Boro trip

Mike Phelan hopes to have Abel Hernandez and Shaun Maloney available for Hull City's trip to Middlesbrough on Monday.

Hernandez sustained a groin injury in the 2-1 Premier League win over Southampton at the start of November, while Maloney has been absent with a back problem.

But manager Phelan is hopeful the duo can be involved at the Riverside Stadium to boost Hull's forward options.

"Hernandez and Maloney haven't joined in with training yet but we've got until Monday to work on that so we'll see where they are," he told a pre-match news conference.

"You always need centre forwards, so hopefully Abel will be fit and ready."

Phelan also expects Ryan Mason to recover from the illness that kept him out of Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final penalty shootout victory over Newcastle United.

Hull's reward for coming through that tie is a semi-final showdown with Manchester United, where Phelan worked as assistant manager to the legendary Alex Ferguson.

"It's a terrific draw for us. It was always going to be a tough draw but we'll be looking forward to the games," Phelan added.

"For me personally it's something special after spending most of my career there as a player and a coach.

"It's going to be special to have two days out there in January time."