Phelan: Hull showed character to see off Leicester

Hull City caretaker boss Mike Phelan was delighted with the response his players produced to beat Premier League champions Leicester City 2-1 after being pegged back.

Adama Diomande gave Hull the lead in spectacular fashion in the dying seconds of the first half, but Riyad Mahrez converted a penalty two minutes after the interval to leave Phelan fearing the worst.

Robert Snodgrass eventually secured the three points for Hull, who endured a turbulent pre-season ahead of Saturday's opener at the KCOM Stadium.

"I thought the players had it in them, we had to change a lot of things in order to get to this stage," Phelan told Sky Sports. "It was fingers crossed to make sure we had enough players, but full credit to them.

"When we conceded the goal like we did after half-time you think the floodgates may open, but they carried on and showed great determination and character.

"You have to master the ball, play with confidence and play with character and courage. Everything came out, but it's one game, roll on the next one.

"It's not often in the Premier League you have a 0-0 game, you have to score goals, our guys have to learn and learn quickly, it's difficult for them but they managed to keep going."

Phelan was named as caretaker boss following Steve Bruce's decision to step down, but it remains unclear whether he will remain in charge on a permanent basis.

"The situation has not changed. It may change, I don't know," he added.

"I was asked to take pre-season, I've done that, I was asked to take the game, I've done that. Now we are in to the politics, that's for other people to decide.

"Players may want to come here now, performances changes things."