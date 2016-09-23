Phelan no closer to learning Hull future

Caretaker manager Mike Phelan is waiting to hear back from the Hull City hierarchy as the prospect of a takeover continues to leave him in limbo.

Phelan took temporary charge of the promoted club when Steve Bruce quit the in July and has acquitted himself well, overseeing two wins and a draw from the first five matches of the Premier League season.

On Wednesday Hull knocked Stoke City out of the EFL Cup, but despite the team's promising form, Phelan remains uncertain over his chances of being appointed on a long-term basis.

"This time last week I was looking through all the details," he told a press conference ahead of a daunting trip to Liverpool on Saturday.

"That's been done. I spoke to them [Hull's owners] last week after the press conference.

"Everything was good, it was just a case of looking over the details. I'm happy with the discussions I've had.

"A lot of it rests on the position of the club. All I keep hearing is 'takeover, takeover, takeover'.

"I'm trying to push the case for me to take charge on a full-time basis and then we can move on.

"When we get down to talking again, I'm sure there will be progress. It was positive, but since then I've heard nothing."

Hull owner Assem Allam is reportedly in talks with a new consortium seeking to acquire the club after discussions with previous potential buyers fell through.

The uncertainty has impacted the Tigers' recruitment plans and left the squad seemingly lacking the depth to cope with the rigours of Premier League football.

And for his part, Phelan is powerless to influence the outcome.

"It is difficult for me to comment because I don't know all the issues outside the football," he said.

"Takeovers are confusing, there are rumours. I've tried to stay focused on my players.

"Supporters want answers and they will get them in time, I'm sure. I'm under no illusions.

"I want it resolved, but it's not my decision."

Hull lost 4-1 at home to Arsenal in their previous league match and Phelan has sought to take the pressure off his side ahead of another meeting with top-quality opposition.

"All I can do is prepare the players to face a very good Liverpool team," he added.

"Against these types of teams, defeat is not the end of the world, it's just a case of how we learn.

"I know what team I want to play and all the players are available. Everything's going in the direction we want it to go in.

"We're not too disappointed with losing against Arsenal. If Liverpool think they have issues, come here and take over this place!"