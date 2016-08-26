Phelan targets six new faces before transfer deadline

Mike Phelan recognises Hull City need as many players as possible before the close of the transfer window and says there could be six arrivals before Wednesday's deadline.

Newly promoted Hull's prospects appeared bleak at the start of the season as manager Steve Bruce resigned and a crippling injury crisis left them with just 13 fit senior players.

But interim manager Phelan has overseen an excellent start to the campaign with Premier League wins over Leicester City and Swansea City being followed by a second-round triumph against Exeter City in the EFL Cup.

However, Phelan is keen to draft in reinforcements to build on that solid foundation.

"We have agreed fees with clubs for players, we just have to pursue those before the deadline," he told a news conference ahead of Saturday's game against Manchester United.

"We need as many as we can get. We talked about six, it may be more or it may be less.

"We have to be realistic. We have to get football players in but they cost a lot of money. We are ready, if we can press the right buttons, to do some deals."

In United, Phelan - who has centre-back Harry Maguire (ankle) back in contention - faces a side he served as assistant manager under the legendary Alex Ferguson.

Phelan was deemed surplus to requirements when David Moyes took over at Old Trafford, but he harbours no ill will.

"It was something that happened due to retirement," he added. "A new manager came in and he didn't want me involved. I know football well enough to accept that.

"[I] still keep in touch [with Ferguson]. He's doing his thing, I'm doing mine. We reflect sometimes on our achievements. He's in good form. He's a fine man."

Phelan also insisted that "nothing has changed" regards his own future at Hull, but added: "There are three things to solve at this club.

"Who's in charge of it. The manager situation. What players are coming in?"