Phil Foden feels he is ready to chip in with more goals for Manchester City

Phil Foden is prepared to take on his share of the burden as Manchester City look to resolve their goalscoring problems.

City have made a mixed start in the Premier League, winning just three of their opening eight games and finding the net only 10 times.

Creating opportunities has not necessarily been an issue but a cutting edge has been lacking, not helped by spells on the sidelines for strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

Foden (centre) scored City’s only goal in Greece on Wednesday (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

City were again wasteful in the Champions League on Wednesday, although on this occasion it was not costly as Foden’s single goal sealed a 1-0 win at Olympiacos that secured a place in the last 16.

Coming after he netted twice for England against Iceland last week, the 20-year-old midfielder feels this is an area where he can step up.

“We haven’t scored enough goals in games this year so it is something to work on,” said Foden, who has now scored four for City this season. “The main thing is that we are still creating the chances and hopefully in the next game we can take them.

“I am always happy to score for this club and help the team out. I am an attacking player so I need to bring assists and goals to my game.

“I feel like this is something that I need to deliver to help the team. I am feeling good at the moment and happy to keep scoring.”

Despite not being clinical, City never looked in danger of slipping up in Piraeus.

Kevin De Bruyne was among the players rested by manager Pep Guardiola but City still racked up 22 shots, half of them on target, while denying the Greek champions a single effort on their goal.

The victory was City’s fourth in succession in Group C and, while top spot is not yet guaranteed, their place in the knockout stages for an eighth successive year is assured.

“It was really important to get the job done and get the qualification,” said Foden. “We did that so everyone is really happy with the result and looking forward to the future.”

Foden’s goal came in the 36th minute as he finished off a fine move by tucking home from a smart Raheem Sterling backheel.

Foden said: “It was a great counter-attack and Raheem made a good run down the touchline. Somehow he pulled it back to me and it was a great assist.”