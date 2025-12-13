How to watch Chelsea vs Everton: Live streams, TV coverage of Premier League battle at Stamford Bridge

Watch Chelsea vs Everton today as the Toffees head for the capital in search of a surprise away win. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Everton key information • Date: Saturday, 13 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

It's fifth against seventh at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as Chelsea welcome Everton to west London.

This fixture was last played as recently as late April, when Chelsea reinforced their Champions League hopes with a 1-0 home win courtesy of Nicolas Jackson's tenth Premier League goal of the season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Everton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Chelsea vs Everton on TV in the UK?

Chelsea vs Everton is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Chelsea vs Everton in the US

Chelsea vs Everton is being shown in the States by USA Network.

If you don't have cable, you can watch online with a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Everton through Stan Sport.

Watch Chelsea vs Everton from anywhere

Chelsea vs Everton: Premier League preview

It's a different Chelsea now, of course. Enzo Maresca is still in place but the Blues have changed up their attack. Jackson and Noni Madueke both started against Everton in April and both have moved on.

Joao Pedro and Liam Delap were Chelsea's marquee signings among many and one of the players who left the club was Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who rejoined Maresca after their time together at Leicester City but proved surplus to requirements.

Dewsbury-Hall seems to be enjoying a new lease of life at Everton, where creative players like Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye are really beginning to thrive.

They have the weight of history against them this weekend. Excluding a penalty shoot-out, the Toffees have not won at Stamford Bridge since November 1994. Baby D's classic 'Let Me Be Your Fantasy' was number one in the UK charts and Paul Rideout headed in an Anders Limpar cross to defeat Glenn Hoddle's Blues.

In the present day, Everton are in decent shape. They've lost just one of their last six Premier League matches, winning four of them without conceding a goal. Consecutive away wins against Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth will give the Toffees belief in a third.

If they're to pull that off, they'll need some magic from their creative stars. Chelsea have lost at home to Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion this season but they've picked up some impressive Premier League and Champions League wins too.

They're in the top five for a reason but Chelsea have just played four matches in 10 days and didn't win any of them, though they can be reassured that the only home game was a 1-1 draw against leaders Arsenal in which Moises Caicedo – still suspended – was sent off in the first half.

With Aston Villa and Bournemouth coming to town before the end of the month, making sure Stamford Bridge is a tough place to visit and win at would be advisable.

Chelsea vs Everton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Everton

We fancy Everton to score but Chelsea can overpower teams on their day and there's no specific reason to doubt this will be another one.