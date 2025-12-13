Is Arsenal vs Wolves on TV? Live streams, kick-off time, how to watch meeting between Premier League's top and bottom clubs

Watch Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today as the Gunners look to tap in the Premier League's easiest theoretical assignment. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers key information • Date: Saturday, 13 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Just as they were the day before the season started – fact facts, AFC Bournemouth – Arsenal are first in the Premier League and Wolverhampton Wanderers are last.

The Gunners have since picked up 33 points, Wolves just two. That's a historically low return for 15 games' work and relegation looks inevitable.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves in the UK

As this weekend's pick on TNT Sports / Discovery+, Arsenal's home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers will be shown in the unusual Saturday 8.00pm kick-off time.

The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and can also be streamed by TNT Sports customers on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in the US

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is one of several of this weekend's games going out on cable TV channel USA Network.

No cable? A cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, will help you stream the game online.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in Australia

Gunners and Wolves fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers through Stan Sport.

Watch Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Premier League preview

Wolves are a strange bunch this season. They'll occasionally look like they might put up a fight but it's more usually the case that they look like a team who are simply doomed.

The fleeting moments of fortitude are there. There was some fire in their bellies against Aston Villa away, for one, but the games against Nottingham Forest and Manchester United since then were shambolic.

One of those two points will at least give Rob Edwards something positive to say in the dressing room at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening. Wolves drew away at Tottenham Hotspur and were on the cusp of winning.

There's no doubt this is an even more difficult assignment but that would have been a meaningful victory. The only trouble is they've done next to nothing positive since and that was in September.

Tickets

Arsenal also found themselves on the end of a loss at Villa Park last weekend, a result that allowed Manchester City to slash the gap between first and second but was no more damaging to Arsenal's title hopes than a raft of defensive injuries.

As we move into the middle of December, Arsenal are top of the Premier League by as many points as Wolves have in total and have a perfect record at the top of the league phase table in the Champions League.

That's good going by anybody's standards but the time for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal to really show they can hold their nerve is now. Their inevitable win against Wolves won't decide anything but their performance and demeanour might well be instructive.

The Gunners bounced back immediately from their second defeat of the season, winning comfortably against Club Brugge on Wednesday. More of the same in the Premier League on Saturday will help to ease any nerves starting to creep in ahead of Christmas.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Anything can happen in football but Arsenal should have far, far too much for this awful Wolves team to handle.