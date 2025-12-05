World Cup 2026 draw: Scotland find out their opponents

The World Cup 2026 draw has seen Scotland find out their opponents for the tournament next summer.

Steve Clarke's side made World Cup 2026 in style, via a stunning win over Denmark that contained three of Scotland's most memorable goalf of all time.

Manager Steve Clarke was in attendance at the Kennedy Center for the draw – and while the Scots aren't one of the favourites for the trophy, they'll be hoping to spring a few shocks, having now learned their group.

Scotland discover their opponents in the World Cup 2026 draw

Scott McTominay scores against Denmark (Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 is set to host the biggest-ever World Cup tournament, with 48 sides heading to North America next summer.

This will mean 12 groups of four nations, with the top two in each going through to the next round, along with the eight best third-placed sides – meaning Scotland have a golden opportunity to get to the Round of 32.

As one of the sides in Pot 3, Scotland have been drawn into Group XXX, where they will be facing Brazil, Morocco and Haiti.

The Scots opened the tournament in 1998 against Brazil, who went onto the final – this time around, Carlo Ancelotti's Selecao will face the Tartan Army in the final group game.

Morocco, meanwhile, will be a tough test, as they reached third place in Qatar in 2022 – the furthest that an African nation has ever gone in the World Cup.

Haiti are one of the weakest teams in the tournament, though, so there is hope of the Scots getting through even as a third-placed side.

The World Cup draw has been made. (Image credit: Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

England have also found out their group stage opponents, as they take on Croatia, Panama and Ghana.