Liverpool board's Arne Slot stance revealed following Mohamed Salah's explosive rant: report

Salah has been left out of Liverpool's line-up for the past three Premier League matches

Liverpool boss Arne Slot will begin another huge week in Liverpool’s season by dealing with the fallout from Mohamed Salah’s extraordinary post-match outburst following Saturday evening’s draw against Leeds United.

Slot’s out-of-sorts side threw away a 2-0 second-half lead and then conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 3-3 at Elland Road as their poor run of form, which has seen the champions slip to ninth place in the Premier League table, continued.

There was more to come following the final whistle, as Mohamed Salah, who was left out of the starting line-up for the third Premier League match in a row, launched an extraordinary outburst.

Liverpool board's stance on Salah row detailed

Salah let his feeling be known following the draw at Elland Road (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Reds playmaker, who signed a new two-year deal in April, told journalists he had been “thrown under the bus” by Liverpool and said his relationship with Slot has broken down.

“I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame,” he said as per the BBC.

"I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don't have any relationship.

Slot's side are sitting ninth in the Premier League table (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don't know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus.

“That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.”

Salah is due to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt following Saturday’s Anfield clash against Brighton, with Liverpool also due to visit Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

And according to talkSPORT, the Liverpool board have given their full backing to Slot over the row, and there is a ‘major doubt’ that the 33-year-old will travel to Italy with the squad or play against the Seagulls at the weekend.

The report adds that the board believe that Slot has the freedom when it comes to tactical decisions and it is up to the players to react in a ‘professional manner’.

"I don't think I am the problem" 😤The full interview from Mohamed Salah that has stunned Liverpool 🔴🎥 @viaplaypremiersunday pic.twitter.com/Fu2tOWolKkDecember 7, 2025

Liverpool have lost six times in the Premier League so far this season, already twice more than the four defeats they suffered last season, when Slot guided the Reds to the title in his first season at the club.

Salah has scored five goals and provided three assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this season when he was ranked by FourFourTwo as the best player in the Premier League, a far cry from his contribution last term, which saw him net 34 times and lay on 23 assists in 52 matches.

In FourFourTwo’s view, it’s tough to see how Slot and Salah can mend their fractured relationship. As manager and key player, both must shoulder some of the responsibility for Liverpool’s poor recent form, but with the usually reserved Salah pouring petrol on the fire with such a strong reaction - shortly before the transfer window opens amid long-standing interest from the Saudi Pro League- it is a situation that needs to be resolved quickly.