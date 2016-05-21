Philadelphia Union 1 DC United 0: Marquez winner sends Union top

A stoppage-time goal from Richie Marquez saw Philadelphia Union claim a 1-0 win over DC United in MLS action on Friday.

With the game heading for a scoreless draw at Talen Energy Stadium, Marquez struck late to send Philadelphia top of the Eastern Conference.

The win moved them from fourth up into first in the East on 18 points, one above New York City and with a game in hand.

Philadelphia looked the better of the two sides in the first half but failed to break down the DC United defence, with Travis Worra standing tall in goals for the visitors.

The second half proved to be more of the same, with both goalkeepers stealing the show with some magnificent displays.

DC came close to stealing the points in the closing courtesy of an Alvaro Saborio bicycle kick but Union shot-stopper Andre Blake produced the save of the match to keep his side in the game.

But it was Philadelphia who had the last say, with Marquez poking home a perfect Sebastien Le Toux cross to seal the slender victory and end a three-game winless streak.

Union face Orlando City next Thursday as they look to build on their late win, while DC United have the chance to bounce back in a weeks' time against Sporting KC.