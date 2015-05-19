Phillips would love to manage Sunderland

Former striker Kevin Phillips said he would love to return to Sunderland and manage the club.

Phillips, who spent six years as a Sunderland player between 1997 and 2003, is working his way up the coaching ranks under Nigel Pearson at Leicester City this season.

The 41-year-old still has a deep affiliation with Sunderland, where Dutch manager Dick Advocaat is attempting to preserve their Premier League status, and Phillips revealed he is open to taking the reins at some point of his career.

"At the moment it's a learning curve for me, the role I'm in at Leicester. It's been a massive eye-opener this season," said Phillips.

"If that was put upon me then I'd have no problem doing it but at the moment I'm enjoying working at Leicester and enjoying learning.

"I certainly wouldn't go chasing a manager's job. It's something I'd consider if I was offered it but I'm still doing my badges, still learning the role, still learning about not being a player and learning with players day-in and day-out, how they act, how you have to look after them."

Phillips, who scored 130 goals and won both the European Golden Shoe and Premiership Golden Boot during his time at the Stadium of Light, added: "It's a different world to playing and it's something I've enjoyed. It's something I'm going to really sink my teeth into in the next few years.

"I'd have to say to me nowadays man-management is massive. We can all do the training on the pitch, showing the lads what to do, but what you have to do now is look after individuals, different cultures and nationalities, problems off the pitch and that's one of the biggest things I've learnt this season. At some point I believe I'll be ready to do that."