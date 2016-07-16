Piatti seals loan move from Valencia to Espanyol

Valencia winger Pablo Piatti has joined LaLiga rivals Espanyol on a season-long loan.

The deal includes an option for Espanyol to secure the 27-year-old on a permanent deal.

"Valencia wishes the best of luck to Pablo Piatti in this new stage," the club said in a statement on their official website.

. , nou jugador del . ¡Bienvenido, ! July 16, 2016

Piatti joined Valencia from Almeria in July 2011, a month on from making his sole international appearance for Argentina.

Having enjoyed his most successful LaLiga campaign in 2014-15, with seven goals and as many assists across 28 appearances, Piatti failed to reproduce such form last time around and struggled to secure a regular starting spot following Nuno Espirito Santo's departure as head coach.

Nani's arrival at Valencia from Fenerbahce was likely to further limit his first-team chances and Piatti now becomes Espanyol's fifth close-season signing.

He joins goalkeeper Roberto, midfielder Jose Manuel Jurado and forward duo Leo Baptistao and Jose Antonio Reyes in moving to the Barcelona-based club.