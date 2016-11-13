'Picasso-like' Alves relishes 100-cap milestone

Brazil defender Dani Alves is relishing reaching 100 caps with his country.

The 33-year-old is set to complete his century after a 10-year international career in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier away to Peru.

Former Brazil midfielder Edu – now part of the national team's technical staff – presented Alves with a commemorative shirt ahead of the occasion and the right-back is honoured to reach the milestone, comparing himself to the legendary artist Pablo Picasso.

"As a person, I'm like Picasso. Those who understand me, like me. Those that don't, won't pay millions for me," Alves told Globo Esporte.

"It is a great joy and a satisfaction to reach this milestone. Sometimes I don't know how many good things I've experienced and am experiencing with the national team.

"Since I was 15-years-old, when I left my parents, I knew I would not return anything other than a professional, someone who always tries to do his best at every moment, even if the best is not enough.

"I am privileged to be here, because many have the quality to be in the national team and I have been chosen."

Confira os números da trajetória de na >> November 12, 2016

Alves pointed to Brazil's victories in the 2007 Copa America and 2009 Confederations Cup as his favourite moments and insisted he did not contemplate international retirement after Dunga's reign ended in a shock group-stage exit at the Copa America Centenario last June.

He added: "All games in the national team are special, unique. But two moments stay with me: the final of the 2007 Copa America against Argentina, I came on and managed to score, and the Confederations Cup in South Africa. These were special moments.

"I never thought about abandoning my dream and the Brazilian national team [after this year's Copa].

"When we were eliminated, it's not that I did not want to be part of the team, but that I would not be able to continue to do so. I thought someone with a better, bigger outlook was going to take over."