Tottenham are ready to move into their new stadium after almost two years away from White Hart Lane.

The stadium was built on the site of their old home, costing a reported £1billion.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the building process in pictures.

Supporters were finally able to get a look at their new home during the first official test event (John Walton/PA)

The 62,062-seater arena will glow at night (John Walton/PA)

Work to the stadium suffered frustrating delays (John Walton/PA)

Homeowners in the Tottenham High Road area had to deal with a building site on their doorsteps for a long time (John Walton/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino has hailed it as the best stadium in the world (John Walton/PA)

There was plenty of disruption while building was going on (Steven Paston/PA)

The bowl began to take shape in May 2018, but that was just three months before the stadium was due to open (Steven Paston/PA)

Fans were reminded of former glory days as the new structure went up (Steven Paston/PA)

Fans were still able to get their merchandise from the old club shop, which was eventually demolished (Steven Paston/PA)

The stadium quickly began to take shape (Adam Davy/PA)

Supporters were able to get a good view of how work was going (Victoria Jones/PA)

The building site remained behind closed doors (Victoria Jones/PA)

Fans were able to take in what the finished product was going to look like (Scott Heavey/PA)

Work had already begun while Spurs were still playing at White Hart Lane (Adam Davy/PA)

The new stadium is promised to regenerate the Tottenham area (Stephen Pond/PA)

Eager fans took mementos of White Hart Lane after its final game in May 2018 (Nick Potts/PA)