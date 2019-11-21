Arsenal on red alert as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang postpones contract talks to test Barcelona interest

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has delayed contract talks with Arsenal and emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona, according to reports.

Aubameyang has been a rare bright spot for the Gunners this season, scoring eight goals in 12 Premier League appearances.

The Gabon international has a fine overall record since moving to the Emirates Stadium in January 2018, having found the net 50 times in 79 games in all competitions.

Aubameyang is under contract at Arsenal until summer 2021, but the club are keen to tie him down to a longer deal despite the fact that the striker turns 31 next June.

However, their plans have been complicated by Aubameyang's decision to postpone discussions over an extension.

Arsenal hoped to begin talks at the start of the season but now face a nervous wait as the former Borussia Dortmund frontman weighs up his options.

According to Sport,Barcelona have made Aubameyang aware of their interest in bringing him to the Camp Nou.

The La Liga champions are keen to secure competition for Luis Suarez, despite the fact that they splashed out £107m to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid earlier this year.

And while Aubameyang wants to wait and see if Arsenal qualify for next season's edition of the Champions League before committing his future to the club, he is also waiting to see if Barcelona follow up their interest.

Aubameyang's strike partner Alexandre Lacazette has also been linked with the Catalan giants, who have also been keeping tabs on Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday, when Southampton travel to the Emirates.

A failure to beat Ralph Hasenhuttl's side could be costly for Unai Emery, who is under significant pressure after Arsenal fell nine points behind Manchester City in the race for the top four.

