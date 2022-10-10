Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang explains critical comments about Mikel Arteta

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s strained relationship with former manager Mikel Arteta has come under public scrutiny again after a video from his spell at Barcelona (opens in new tab) surfaced online.

The striker, who has since moved to Chelsea (opens in new tab), can be seen questioning Arteta’s ability to deal with experienced and high-profile players.

“Big characters or big players – he can’t deal with it. He needs some young players. They don’t say anything. They listen,” says Aubameyang.

The video, which was posted on Twitter yesterday, created a stir amongst football supporters for giving another glimpse of the issues that existed between manager and captain at Arsenal (opens in new tab).

Aubameyang’s first two full seasons at the Emirates showcased his best form, with 60 goals in 95 games across all competitions, ending with a match-winning brace in the FA Cup final.

Thereafter, the ex-Gabon international became much less effective amid rumours of a difficult relationship with Arteta, who was embarking on his first managerial job.

As captain and a major presence in the dressing room, Aubameyang was expected to set an example for Arsenal’s young players but was twice dropped from the squad due to disciplinary reasons.

After the second time, Arteta stripped Aubameyang of the captaincy and a deal was struck to allow him to leave the club and join Barcelona on a free transfer.

Earlier today, Aubameyang posted on Twitter, acknowledging the existence of the video and seeking to explain his comments.

He tweeted: “Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well.”

Arsenal are currently top of the table with a much younger squad, while Aubameyang has returned to the Premier League with Chelsea, scoring on his debut against Crystal Palace.

The two clubs are set to meet at Stamford Bridge early next month and a frosty reception could await the Gunners’ former star man.