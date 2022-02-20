Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has lift off with two goals for Barcelona at Valencia
By Richard Martin published
The striker scored his first two goals for the Catalans in a 4-1 victory at Valencia and pulled off an acrobatic celebration
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang announced himself to Barcelona in emphatic fashion with two goals in a 4-1 win at Valencia.
The striker notched his first goal for the Catalans to break the deadlock at Mestalla, firing high into the net after controlling a long punt forward from Jordi Alba.
The former Arsenal man then further stretched Barca's lead late in the first half after Frenkie de Jong had added a second.
It was the simplest of goals for Aubameyang, who appeared unmarked in the six-yard box to tap in a cross from Gavi and double his goal tally in his first La Liga start since joining Barcelona for free from Arsenal, one minute before the January transfer window closed.
A second-half rocket from Pedri, which Aubameyang ducked under to avoid getting in the way of, rounded off a clinical win for Barcelona after Carlos Soler had replied for the hosts.
Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets was grateful to have the prolific forward on board.
"He hadn't played for a while but he's a great player and to have him around after getting him for free is very positive for us," Busquets said.
Mestalla a happy hunting ground for Aubameyang
Aubameyang has only played twice at Mestalla but it must rank as one of his favourite grounds to play at now.
The Gabon striker has now scored five times at Valencia's stadium, his brace here coming three years after getting a hat-trick for Arsenal in a 4-2 win in a Europa League semi-final second leg.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Richard Martin is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. He spent 10 years in Spain as a football correspondent and has attended over 600 games across 16 countries, his favourite being Argentina. He has also worked for Reuters, The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, The Times and AS.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.