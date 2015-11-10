Pieters drafted in for Netherlands friendlies
Netherlands coach Danny Blind has called up left-back Erik Pieters following the withdrawal of Jairo Riedewald.
Injured Netherlands defender Jairo Riedewald has been replaced by Erik Pieters for upcoming international friendlies against Wales and Germany.
Pieters has been drafted in after Ajax centre-back Riedewald suffered a knee injury in the Eredivisie on Sunday.
Riedewald was hurt during league-leading Ajax's 1-1 draw at Feyenoord.
The 19-year-old's withdrawal has opened the door for Pieters, who has been an immovable force for Stoke City this season.
Pieters - an 18-cap international - has started all 12 of Stoke's Premier League fixtures this term.
Netherlands travel to Wales on Friday, which is followed by a showdown with world champions Germany four days later.
