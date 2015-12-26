Pieters pens Stoke extension
Erik Pieters has committed his future to Stoke City until 2020 after penning a contract extension
Stoke City defender Erik Pieters has signed a three-year extension with the club.
Pieters' new deal will see him remain at the Britannia Stadium until 2020.
The Dutch left-back joined Stoke from PSV in 2013 and is now an integral part of Mark Hughes' team.
And the 27-year-old was quick to express his delight at committing his future to Stoke.
He told their official website: "I can look forward to a bright future here now.
"I love being here, I have enjoyed it from the moment I first arrived here and I think we will only continue to grow stronger together.
"From the moment we sat down to discuss a possible contract I really wanted to get it all sorted as soon as possible."
Chief executive Tony Scholes added: "It's important for us as a club that players feel settled and at home with us and we're delighted that Erik is committed to us for at least the next five years."
