Pieters pens Stoke extension

Stoke City defender Erik Pieters has signed a three-year extension with the club.

Pieters' new deal will see him remain at the Britannia Stadium until 2020.

The Dutch left-back joined Stoke from PSV in 2013 and is now an integral part of Mark Hughes' team.

And the 27-year-old was quick to express his delight at committing his future to Stoke.

He told their official website: "I can look forward to a bright future here now.

"I love being here, I have enjoyed it from the moment I first arrived here and I think we will only continue to grow stronger together.



"From the moment we sat down to discuss a possible contract I really wanted to get it all sorted as soon as possible."

Chief executive Tony Scholes added: "It's important for us as a club that players feel settled and at home with us and we're delighted that Erik is committed to us for at least the next five years."