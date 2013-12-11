Pieters tips De Jong to shine for Stoke

Both players have represented the Netherlands and Pieters, who is set to return from a groin injury for Saturday's match at Hull City, believes De Jong has all the qualities required to be a success in the English top flight.

City manager Mark Hughes is reported to be in talks with the Borussia Monchengladbach forward's representatives as he seeks to strengthen his squad, with Stoke just four points above the drop zone.

And Pieters believes his compatriot would be a positive addition.

"I played against him in Holland and he is a good player," Pieters said in quotes reported by The Stoke Sentinel.

"He is a big striker with great technique and good scoring ability.

"Because he is tall, he is also good in the air. And for his height, he's got a good technique to control and shoot.

"From my opinion of him in Holland, I know he is a good player and would be really good here.

"I don't know if it's going to happen, though, we will have to wait and see. But he would be a good signing."

De Jong moved to Monchengladbach in July 2012 for €15million but has found first-team opportunities increasingly hard to come by at the Bundesliga club, with six goals in his 23 appearances to date.