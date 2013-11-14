Pique: Barca will never sacrifice style

Barca sit top of La Liga after 13 matches, and are three points clear of Atletico Madrid in second, with Real Madrid a further three points adrift.

New manager Gerardo Martino has brought about a slight change in style, but Pique does not believe too much has altered and they still adhere to similar philosophies.

"To win, you have to play well. Just winning does not satisfy everyone," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"In this club, we do not accept one without the other. If you compare our results with any big club in Europe, we are the best. In these situations, no-one else would talk about the game. We are unique in that.

"Here, yes, we have to take that into account and improve. The more we play, the more we will enjoy."

After making 16 appearances in all competitions this season, Pique has missed the last two games with a muscle injury, but he hopes to return after the international break.

"This type of groin injury requires a rest and I have used the international break to do so," he added.

"The injury is delicate but it is at an early stage and if I recover during this period then I could return to 100 per cent. There will be no more problems."